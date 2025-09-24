"Mahagathbandhan will form next govt": Congress' Manickam Tagore ahead of Bihar assembly polls

Patna: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday expressed confidence over the opposition Mahagathbhandhan forming the government in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

"We are very confident that Mahagathbandhan, the INDIA alliance, will form the next government," Tagore told reporters here.

He said that the CWC meeting in Patna today will further the agenda set by Congress during the Belgaum and Ahmedabad AICC sessions. The Congress had marked 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi's historic Belgaum session in December last year.

"This CWC will take forward the direction in which the Belgaum CWC happened and the Ahmedabad AICC Sessions happened. The Congress party's highest body coming to Patna is a significant development, and Kharge and Rahul will provide guidance to the country. They have always been steering the unity of the INDIA alliance," Tagore added.

At the CWC meeting, which began today in Patna, several issues related to national, international, and political situations were expected to be discussed.

His remarks come as the CWC meeting commenced at Sadaqat Ashram today, ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, among others, in attendance.

Congress leader Pawan Khera today said that historic decisions will be made in the party's working committee (CWC) meeting to "safeguard democracy".

"This is a historic CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in a historic state, and historic decisions will be made," Khera said while speaking to reporters.

Referring to the Sadaqat Ashram, Khera told ANI, "This is a historic place that has witnessed the independence movement. The message that will be delivered from here will be historic. It will be for the democracy to safeguard the democracy. Every citizen is threatened by thieves."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid asserted that Bihar needs change, suggesting a change in the government post the upcoming assembly elections in the state."The CWC meeting is happening after years in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and others have worked diligently to bring about change. Bihar needs change. It is very clear," Khurshid told reporters.