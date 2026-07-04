Maharashtra Tragedy: School Bus Carrying 50 Students Overturns in Ahilyanagar; 15 Hospitalised, One Critical

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident, a school bus carrying approximately 50 children overturned near Maharashtra's Kondhwad village in the Rahuri area of Ahilyanagar on Saturday morning.

Although no fatalities were reported, 10 to 15 students were injured, with one currently in critical condition. After learning about the incident, local residents and police arrived quickly to assist, transporting the injured children to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, the students were evacuated from the overturned vehicle, and the injured were promptly admitted to a hospital for treatment, where one child remains in critical condition.

A video of the scene shows the bus severely overturned on the roadside with bystanders gathered around. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway, and parents are closely monitoring the situation.

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Chembur tragedy

A similar incident was reported recently when an 11-year-old student was killed while several other children were injured after a tree collapsed on a school bus in Mumbai amidst rainfall on Tuesday. The van was carrying a total of 12 children when the tragic incident took place on Road No. 11, Chembur.

The deceased has been identified as Vihan Shrivastav.

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Other children trapped in the bus was safely rescued by the bus conductor and local citizens. Out of them, four students sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to Zen Hospital for further treatment. They are said to be in a stable condition.

Authorities warn of ‘heavy rainfall’

Mumbai is on India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for ‘heavy rainfall’.

As the financial capital braces for heavy downpour today, the warning will remain intact till 6 July. Authorities warned of disruption to daily activities in view of inclement weather conditions and even issued emergency helpline numbers.