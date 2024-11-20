sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Exit Polls LIVE: Mahayuti Or Maha Vikas Aghadi, Who Will Come Out Stronger?

Published 17:26 IST, November 20th 2024

Maharashtra Exit Polls LIVE: Mahayuti Or Maha Vikas Aghadi, Who Will Come Out Stronger?

Stay tuned with Republic Media Network for the most accurate exit poll predictions as to who will have an edge in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra exit polls
Stay tuned with Republic Media Network for Maharashtra Exit Polls | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:55 IST, November 20th 2024

Maharashtra Jharkhand Punjab Kerala