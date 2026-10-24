Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man With Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Links In Mumbai’s Mahim

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of having links with the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from Mumbai’s Mahim area. The accused, identified as Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, was apprehended near Mahim Metro station following a tip-off, officials said.

According to the ATS, Akhtar was allegedly propagating radical ideologies while working as a Rapido rider and selling perfumes. Investigators are examining his alleged online activities and suspected links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

The arrest was carried out by the ATS’s Kalachowki unit. During the investigation, officials reportedly recovered material from the accused’s mobile phone that is suspected to be linked to extremist activities.

ATS Probes Alleged Online Radicalisation

According to investigators, Akhtar allegedly operated a Telegram group through which he uploaded audio speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar on June 1, 2026. The speeches reportedly dealt with the Babri Masjid and other issues.

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The ATS is also examining his alleged association with a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel called ‘IBN-e-Qasim’, of which he was reportedly an active subscriber.

Investigators are scrutinising the material recovered from his phone and his social media activity to establish the extent of his alleged links with extremist networks.

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Social Media Posts Under Scanner

The investigation has also brought Akhtar’s alleged social media posts under scrutiny. According to the ATS investigation, the accused allegedly shared content supporting jihad and material that investigators suspect was intended to promote communal hostility.

The agency is also examining an alleged Instagram comment posted in response to a report concerning a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai. The comment is reportedly being investigated as part of the broader probe into his online activities.

The ATS is looking into his digital communications and possible contacts to determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged activities.

Case Registered, Probe Continues

A case has reportedly been registered against Akhtar under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds including religion, race, language and other specified categories, as well as acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

The investigation is ongoing, with the ATS examining the digital evidence and attempting to establish the nature and extent of the accused’s alleged connections.