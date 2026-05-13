Maharashtra ATS Launches Massive State-Wide Crackdown On Pakistan-Linked Gangster Networks

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a large-scale operation starting at 8 AM. The agency conducted simultaneous raids across multiple cities, targeting individuals allegedly associated with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and the notorious Dogar Gang.

As part of the intelligence-led operation, teams from the state descended on locations in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Akola, Nanded, Nalasopara, and Mira Road.

According to official statements from the Maharashtra ATS, the primary focus of this crackdown is to identify and neutralise a network of individuals who have been in direct or indirect contact with these foreign-based gangsters.

Investigations have revealed that groups like the Shahzad Bhatti gang are increasingly using social media platforms to radicalise and recruit local youth, often luring them with financial incentives to carry out logistics, reconnaissance, or targeted violence.

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Links to "ISI Proxy" Shahzad Bhatti

The name Shahzad Bhatti has recently surfaced in multiple terror-related investigations across India.

In April 2026, security agencies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh intercepted modules linked to Bhatti that were reportedly planning grenade attacks and high-profile shootouts.

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Bhatti, often described as an ISI proxy, is suspected of operating from Dubai or Pakistan, commuting between locations to evade international law enforcement.

The Maharashtra ATS is currently questioning several individuals who were found to be following or interacting with Bhatti and the Dogar Gang on digital platforms.

Digital evidence, including smartphones and laptops, has been seized from multiple residential premises to trace encrypted communication trails and financial transactions.

Ongoing Investigations

The raids have sent shockwaves through the identified districts, as the ATS continues its deep dive into the gangster-terror nexus.

While the number of formal arrests is yet to be confirmed, authorities have emphasised that anyone found facilitating these networks, whether through social media engagement or physical logistical support, will face strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant acts.

The Maharashtra police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious social media handles or activities that appear to promote or glorify cross-border criminal elements.

As of this afternoon, interrogation and search operations are still underway at several sensitive locations across the state.