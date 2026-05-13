What Happened To Mulayam Yadav’s Son? Prateek Yadav Death Mystery Deepens as Multiple Injury Marks Found On Body

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. He was 38.

Prateek, who was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was found unconscious at his residence and later rushed to Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to hospital officials, Prateek was brought to the hospital at 5:55 AM. Lucknow Civil Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Devesh Chandra Pandey said, “He was brought dead at 5.55 AM. The police were informed, after which the body was sent for postmortem procedure.”

Prateek Found Dead Before Doctors Reached

Sources said an emergency call was made to the hospital around 4:55 AM after Prateek’s condition suddenly worsened at home. By the time doctors reached the residence, he had already breathed his last.

Advertisement

Sources further claimed that Prateek was found unconscious in the kitchen area of his residence.

A post-mortem examination has now been conducted at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) under the watch of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Officials informed that the exact cause of death will only be known after the report is released.

Advertisement

Prateek Yadav Demise: A Timeline Of What Happened

4:55 AM: Emergency call to hospital

6.00 AM: After Prateek Yadav was found unconscious inside the kitchen of his Lucknow residence, he was rushed to the Lucknow Civil Hospital (Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital) by his family.

7:00 AM-7:30 AM: Prateek Yadav declared brought dead

8:00 AM: Autopsy ordered and the mortal remains were shifted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for forensic examination.

8:30 AM: Post-mortem commences. A specialized team of 3-4 doctors begins the autopsy under the direct supervision of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Full videography of the post-mortem procedure was conducted to ensure transparency and determine the exact cause of death.

Prateek Yadav Was Undergoing Treatment For Neurological Condition?

According to the sources close to the family, Prateek Yadav had been struggling with health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for a neurological condition.

A few weeks ago, he had reportedly been admitted to the hospital, where Akhilesh Yadav had also visited him during his recovery.

Although his condition later stabilised and he returned home, he died suddenly on Wednesday morning. Sources also said that multiple blue marks was spotted on his body and a minor injury mark was also found on Prateek Yadav’s leg. However, officials have not linked the injury to his death so far.

Where Wife His Wife Aparna Yadav ?

At the time of Prateek Yadav’s death, his wife Aparna Yadav was in Assam. Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader and vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, married Prateek in 2011.

She had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Aparna later joined the BJP in 2022 and was appointed vice-chairperson of the State Women’s Commission in 2024.

Following the news of Prateek’s death, Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan reached Aparna Yadav’s residence and expressed condolences.

“It is a very unfortunate incident... May his soul rest in peace. May God give the family the strength to bear this sorrow,” she said.

Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav Cancels Political Events

After the tragic news emerged early Wednesday morning, Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav cancelled all their scheduled political engagements. The Samajwadi Party also expressed grief in a post on X, saying, “Pratik Yadav has passed away, deeply saddened! May God grant peace to the departed soul.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the death. “The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji... is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved family,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Prateek Yadav Death: Personal Life, Business, Social Work, And Love For Cars

Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek Yadav largely stayed away from active politics. Prateek was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Unlike his half-brother Akhilesh Yadav, he focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

He studied at the University of Leeds in the UK and ran a gym called ‘The Fitness Planet’. He was also associated with real estate businesses and animal welfare activities through an organisation named ‘Jeev Ashray’, which worked for stray dogs.

Prateek also reportedly owned several luxury cars, including a Lamborghini worth more than Rs 5 crore, and was involved in charitable work for homeless people.

Earlier this year, Prateek Yadav's personal life attracted public attention after he , with a post on Instagram, spoke about seeking a divorce from wife Aparna Yadav.

In the post, he spoke about personal differences and mental health struggles, claiming he was going through a ‘very bad mental health condition’. He also accused Aparna of prioritising fame and influence over family relationships. The post had triggered widespread discussion online.