Published 23:06 IST, January 16th 2025
Maharashtra Cabinet Authorises CM Fadnavis To Recommend Name For State Election Commissioner
The Maharashtra cabinet authorised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend the candidate for the state election commissioner’s post.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday authorised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend the candidate for the state election commissioner’s post, a government release said.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held here.
Earlier, the council of ministers, including the ministers of state, were empowered to recommend the name for the state election commissioner’s position to the chief minister, who would then forward it to the governor.
Most civic bodies in the state are currently under the administration and elections to their Houses are expected to be held in the coming months. The state election commissioner oversees the local body polls.
In another development, the cabinet approved the transfer of land in Pimpalgaon Khur in Kagal tehsil of the Kolhapur district for the establishment of a government homoeopathy college and an affiliated hospital. The land will be provided free of cost to the Department of Medical Education and Pharmaceuticals for this purpose.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:06 IST, January 16th 2025