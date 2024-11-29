Maharashtra Cabinet: Who May Get What as Power-Sharing Deal Finalised for Mahayuti Govt

Mumbai: Ever since the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, there have been speculations regarding the Maharashtra CM face, between Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. As per Republic sources, Devendra Fadnavis will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Ministers. Take a look at who may get what in the Maharashtra Cabinet…

Devendra Fadnavis Next Maharashtra CM: Sources

According to our sources, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state. Devendra Fadnavis is also expected to keep the Home portfolio with himself.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Who Will Get What Portfolio?

Take a look at the potential picks for the different portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the captain of the ship. Check portfolio-wise list…

Chief Minister - Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis Home Ministry - Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis Deputy Chief Ministers - Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde Finance Ministry - Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar Revenue - Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde PWD - Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde Urban Development - BJP (Name of leader not yet announced)