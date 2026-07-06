‘Unprecedented Natural Situation’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Emergency Meeting As IMD Puts Maharashtra On Red Alert

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a high-level review meeting at the Mantralaya Disaster Control Room following a severe spell of relentless monsoon rain and major landslides that have destroyed infrastructure across several parts of Maharashtra.

Disaster Relief Minister Girish Mahajan attended the meeting along with senior bureaucrats, administrative chiefs, and rescue officials to coordinate ongoing rescue missions and allocate state resources effectively.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis categorised the ongoing weather system as an "unprecedented natural situation" causing widespread devastation across multiple critical sectors.

Highlighting the extraordinary severity of the storm systems hitting the coastal capital, Fadnavis pointed out the extreme rate of tree-fall incidents.

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"While Mumbai logs an average of 800 tree-collapse incidents over the course of an entire typical monsoon season, the city recorded approximately 300 tree collapses in a single day during this specific spell," the Chief Minister stated.

The administration issued a severe weather warning for the afternoon, alerting the public to expect gale-force winds blowing at intense speeds ranging from 70 km/h to 90 km/h.

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Citizens have been strictly cautioned to look out for falling trees, vulnerable temporary structures, and loose commercial hoardings.

Recognising the severity of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) active red alert and the logistical challenges faced by lawmakers, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the day.

The adjournment allowed elected representatives to return to their respective constituencies to supervise local relief and rescue operations

The state opposition raised serious concerns regarding rain-related casualties, infrastructure vulnerabilities, and recent expressway landslides.

Responding directly to the criticism, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured the assembly that all state bodies are fully mobilised.