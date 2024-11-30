sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:51 IST, November 30th 2024

Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony On December 5, Confirms BJP

BJP Chief of Maharashtra Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony of the new CM will be held on Thursday, December 5.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony On December 5, Confirms BJP
Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony On December 5, Confirms BJP | Image: Social Media
Mumbai: BJP Chief of Maharashtra Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed on Saturday that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be held on Thursday, December 5.

More details to follow 

Updated 19:33 IST, November 30th 2024

BJP Maharashtra