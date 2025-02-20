Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives Death Threat; Probe Underway

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has received a death threat, with an email warning of a plan to blow up his car with a bomb. The threat, sent by an unknown individual, has prompted an immediate investigation by law enforcement agencies.

According to reports, Mumbai’s Goregaon Police Station received the email, which detailed the alleged plot against Shinde. Similar threatening emails were also sent to the Ministry and JJ Marg Police Station, raising security concerns.

Authorities, including the Mumbai Crime Branch, have launched an investigation to trace the sender and verify the credibility of the threat.