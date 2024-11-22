sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results 2024 LIVE: All About Constituency, Key Candidates, and More

Published 01:09 IST, November 23rd 2024

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results 2024 LIVE: All About Constituency, Key Candidates, and More

Vote counting for Maharashtra's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat will start at 8 AM Tomorrow. The main fight is between MLA Abu Asim Azmi and Nawab Malik.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results2024: All About Constituency, Key Candidates, Past Winners, and More
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results2024: All About Constituency, Key Candidates, Past Winners, and More | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:56 IST, November 23rd 2024

Ajit Pawar BJP Maharashtra Congress Maharashtra Assembly Elections Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Jharkhand Assembly Elections