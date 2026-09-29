Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licence of 122-Year-Old Kyani & Co. in Mumbai | Here's Why

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on food safety, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday has suspended the FSSAI licence of Kyani & Co., one of Mumbai’s oldest and most iconic Irani cafés in Kalbadevi, after an inspection uncovered alarming hygiene violations.

Located at Dhobi Talao near Marine Lines, the 122-year-old establishment, famous for its traditional bun maska and mawa cake, has been directed to immediately halt all food procurement, manufacturing, processing, storage, and sale.

What the Inspection Found?

An FDA team inspected reports of non-compliance with statutory sanitation standards. Officials discovered unsanitary conditions across food handling and storage areas, noting several critical safety breaches. Inspectors observed cats inside the premises, along with rat droppings, live flies, and dead cockroaches in areas designated for food preparation and storage.

Blood was found collected inside a refrigerator used for food storage. Inspectors found an open sewage manhole in the main food-processing area. Because of the public health risk, the FDA ordered the café to halt operations until it resolves the issue.

Advertisement

Part of a Statewide Enforcement Campaign

The action against Kyani & Co. was part of a five-day statewide festive-season drive led by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The enforcement initiative targeted unhygienic food processing, improper storage, and adulteration across major urban and suburban districts.

Considering these serious food safety and hygiene defects an immediate risk to the consumer's health, FSSAI suspended License No. 11517001000318 under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with immediate effect.

Advertisement

During the operation, the FDA suspended 30 food licences across the state, including 13 in Mumbai alone. Other notable establishments subjected to licence suspensions or legal action included Daffodils Fast Food Inn in Vile Parle, a Subway outlet in Lower Parel, Royal China, and Olympia Coffee House.