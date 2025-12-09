Maharashtra Government Asserts 'Zero Tolerance' For Drug And Tobacco Sales Near School Premises

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a tough new stance against the illegal sale of tobacco, pan masala, and narcotic substances near school and college campuses, signalling zero tolerance for activities that risk student safety.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered the firm message during the Question Hour proceedings in the state legislature, confirming that swift action is already underway. The state has begun registering criminal cases against individuals found involved in the illegal sale of pan, tobacco, and drugs within educational premises or their immediate vicinity.

Focus on Student Safety

This announcement escalated the enforcement effort as a direct response to growing concerns over the vulnerability of students to substance abuse. By targeting the sources of supply of the illegal vendors operating near schools and colleges, the government aims to create a safer and healthier environment for students across the state.

CM Fadnavis's statement underscored the government's commitment to protecting the youth. He emphasised that the administration regards the illegal sale of these substances as a significant threat to public health and student welfare. The adoption of this "zero tolerance" policy is expected to lead to stricter monitoring and surveillance around educational institutions.

Authorities will likely intensify raids to ensure compliance and dismantle the networks that facilitate these illegal sales. The government’s move is intended to send a clear message that such activities will no longer be tolerated in areas frequented by minors and young adults.