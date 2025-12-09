Suspected Food Poisoning at Resort Kills 3 Staff in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a suspected case of food poisoning has claimed the lives of at least three staff members at Gautam Resort Hotel in Khajuraho, a tourist spot in Chhatarpur district, with others critically ill.

Chhatarpur CMHO RP Gupta on Tuesday said that the hospital received eight patients around 4:30 pm on Monday, all suffering from severe vomiting.

“When I sent the team of food officers here, they sealed this place and took samples. We have received the information that 3 people have lost their lives,” he said.

He further noted the food consumed by the staff was prepared separately in their quarters. Suspecting that it causes more than ordinary food poisoning. Following this incident, tension escalated after the deaths, with engraged family members of the deceased blocking the road in protest.

Rajnagar MLA Arvind Pateriya rushed to the spot, met the families, and assured them that a fair and thorough investigation would be conducted. He described the incident as deeply tragic and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Authorities have launched a formal probe against the resort. Collector Parth Jaiswal approved immediate relief with support from the Red Cross, sanctioning ₹20,000 for each bereaved family and ₹5,000 for funeral expenses. Steps are also being taken to release ₹4 lakh in compensation for each family under the Sabal Yojana.