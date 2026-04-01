Maharashtra Govt Says NOCs For Pending Gas Pipeline Connections Will Be 'Deemed Approved' Amid Energy Crunch

Mumbai: Amid rising concerns over a global energy crunch triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict, the Maharashtra government has moved to fast-track the rollout of gas infrastructure across the state.

In a key decision, the state has done away with the requirement for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for laying gas pipelines. Authorities have also cleared the backlog by declaring all pending applications as “deemed approved”, while new proposals will now be processed within 24 hours, the directive mentioned.

The government is simultaneously pushing for the expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network to strengthen access to fuel and avoid supply disruptions.

In another significant step, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been brought under the category of essential services, putting it on par with utilities such as water and electricity. While households will be given priority in supply, institutions like hotels, schools, hospitals, hostels and community kitchens will receive up to 50 per cent of their requirement at commercial rates.

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Strait of Hormuz Closure

Meanwhile, Iran said that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for those who follow the new rules.

The head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump has realized the dream of "regime change," but in the regime of the region's seas.

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"Finally, Trump has reached the dream of "regime change," but in the regime of the region's seas! The Strait of Hormuz will certainly be opened; but not for you! For those who follow the new rules of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The 47-year era of hospitality is over," he said.

Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those linked to the United States and its allies, saying that access through the strait is conditional and not fully restricted.