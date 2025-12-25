Updated 25 December 2025 at 15:53 IST
Muslim Woman Exposes 'Love Jihad' in Odisha, Claims Husband Was Paid 'Rs 10 Lakh' to 'Lure Hindu Girls'
The woman's complaint alleges that her husband, married since 2020 and the father of her child, abandoned the family post-birth and subsequently engaged in a pattern of luring, marrying, and then leaving Hindu women for reward.
Odisha: A shocking incident of 'love jihad' has come to light in Odisha's Kendrapada district, where a Muslim woman has alleged that her husband has been posing as a bachelor and luring Hindu girls for Rs 10 lakh.
She claimed that Muslim organisations had promised to give Rs 10 lakh per marriage to Hindu women, and he had earned a total of Rs 20 lakh by luring and marrying two Hindu women in this way.
The Kendrapada Police has now launched an investigation into the case based on her complaint.
Woman's Explosive ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations Against Husband
The woman identified as Farida Khatun has stated in her complaint that she was married to Sayeeduddin Khan in 2020.
She revealed that they had a child together and that he had left her after the child's birth.
Further, she alleged that despite being married, Sayeeduddin, by claiming to be unmarried, would lure innocent Hindu women into love affairs, have physical relations with them, and later marry them. After marrying and receiving the money, he would abandon the women.
The case has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding stricter police action. They urge the administration not to take the matter lightly and have called for an investigation to identify the alleged Muslim organisations behind this in the Kendrapada district.
