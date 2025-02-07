Published 10:28 IST, February 7th 2025
Maharashtra Horror: Nashik Man Kills Wife with Cooker Lid Over Daughter's Love Marriage
Police said the couple had been arguing for days over their daughter’s love marriage.
Nashik: A 50-year-old man killed his wife in a brutal attack at their home in Nashik’s Gangapur Road area on February 4. The accused, Chhatragun Muralidhar Gore, struck his wife, Savita Gore (45), with a sharp object before beating her to death with a pressure cooker lid.
Argument Over Daughter’s Marriage
Police said the couple had been arguing for days over their daughter’s love marriage. On Tuesday afternoon, while packing to move to a new house, a heated argument turned violent. In a fit of rage, Chhatragun attacked Savita, causing fatal injuries.
Daughter’s Shocking Discovery
Their son was at work when the incident happened. Their daughter, Mukta Balaji Likhe, arrived home later and saw her father fleeing the scene. Inside, she found her mother lying in a pool of blood. She alerted the neighbors, who immediately informed the police.
Accused Arrested
Gangapur police, led by Senior Inspector Sushil Jumde and Inspector Jagvendrasinh Rajput, launched a search operation and arrested Chhatragun within hours. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
