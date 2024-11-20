Published 15:54 IST, November 20th 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Exit Polls 2024 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Check Poll Predictions?
Exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections will be released after voting concludes at 6 PM, offering the first glimpse into the outcome.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections will be released after voting concludes at 6 PM, offering the first glimpse into the outcome. | Image: Republic Digital
