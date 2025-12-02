Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts in Beed, Raigad,and Palghar Amid Polling; Ajit Pawar Warns 'Such Behaviour Won't Be Tolerated'

Mumbai: Chaos erupted in Maharashtra's Shahunagar area of Beed City where the voting for the Maharashtra local election was underway. As per reports, the stone pelting incident escalated between workers of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction following which tensions prevailed in the city, however the cause of the incident is still unclear. Another similar incident was reported outside a polling station in Dahanu, Palghar district where the Shiv Sena Shinde faction candidate Rajendra Machhi and BJP workers engaged in a scuffle. As the melee ensued, the cops sprung into action following the violent commotion and the matter was resolved.

Fierce Fight In Raigad

Tensions flared in Maharashtra's Raigad district as well where supporters of Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar's NCP also clashed in the Nav Nagar complex of Mahad city. A fight broke out between supporters of Shiv Sena leader and minister Bharat Gogavale and Nationalist Congress Party's Snehal Jagtap over voting in the local election.

Ajit Pawar Reacts On The Incident

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar while speaking on the violent incident in Maharashtra said that violence has no place in our democracy and highlighted that elections are a sacred process, and every citizen must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote in a safe environment, without any pressure from anyone.

Pawar further said that the code of conduct is something that everyone in the political sphere must adhere to and added anyone who tries to disturb the peace or attempts to influence voters through force or intimidation is acting against the Constitution and against the values of Maharashtra. He warned such behavior will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Clashes in Badlapur

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Badlapur where a clash broke out between workers from the BJP and Shiv Sena Shinde faction. A dispute escalated after the workers clashed at several locations. However, the situation was under control after their intervention of the cops.