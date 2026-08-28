Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Holding Five Girls Captive, Assaulting Them in Kalyan

Kalyan: A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Kalyan for allegedly holding five girls captive at his residence and assaulting them, police said.

The incident came to light after two of the victims managed to escape and lodged a formal complaint at the local police station.

Following the complaint, police officials moved swiftly to rescue the remaining girls and apprehend the suspect.

ACP Kalyan Ashok Honmane said, “Two girls lodged a complaint at the police station that a man had held them and three other girls captive in his house, assaulted them, and verbally abused them. A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody.”

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