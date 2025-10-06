Maharashtra: One American Citizen, Two Indians Arrested On Charges of Religious Conversion in Thane

US national arrested for illegal conversion bid in Bhiwandi; claimed to cure illnesses | Image: Republic

Thane, Maharashtra: A 58-year-old American citizen James Watson and two Indian nationals, Sainath Sarape and Manoj Kolha, were arrested on October 4 by Bhiwandi police in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly organizing an unauthorized prayer meeting in Chimbipada village.

Authorities claim the trio attempted to convert local residents to Christianity by offering promises of miraculous healing and financial prosperity, in violation of state laws.

Watson, who entered India on a business visa, is accused of breaching visa conditions and flouting Maharashtra’s stringent anti-conversion regulations. The prayer gathering, reportedly held without official permission, is believed to have been part of a larger religious conversion operation disguised as a healing session.

According to sources, the trio was attempting to manipulate and influence villagers, especially young people, to convert to Christianity to achieve their own ends.

The arrests were made following complaints from villagers who raised concerns about the nature of the event. Investigators are now probing whether the trio were part of a wider network involved in religious conversions and whether they received any foreign funding or support from any organization.

The three have been arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), namely Sections 299, 302, 3(5), 223, and 126(2) for offences including criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly. Watson is also charged under Section 14 of the Foreign Nationals Act for breaching visa regulations.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Watson may be a former U.S. military officer with possible links to intelligence agencies, including the CIA.