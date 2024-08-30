Published 09:39 IST, August 30th 2024
Maharashtra Police Arrest Contractor in Shivaji Statue Collapse Case
Maharashtra Police arrested a contractor on Friday in connection with the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan, Sindhudurg
Maharashtra Police arrested a contractor on Friday in connection with the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan, Sindhudurg | Image: Republic, PTI
