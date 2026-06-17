'Poster War' Intensifies in Maharashtra: UBT Shows Solidarity At Matoshree As Shinde Camp Teases ‘Operation Tiger’

Mumbai: The political temperature in Maharashtra has reached a new high as factions of the Shiv Sena have turned the streets of Mumbai and Pune into a high-stakes arena of visual propaganda and a show of support after the Eknath Shinde faction surfaced with the ‘Operation Tiger’ posters.

The latest escalation sees defensive solidarity banners outside ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, directly countering aggressive teaser hoardings surfaced in Pune from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp.

In Mumbai, the focus shifted dramatically to Kalanagar, Bandra, where massive banners surfaced directly outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The surrounding area has been covered with large-scale hoardings proclaiming a singular, unified message from party loyalists: 'We stand with Thackeray always.'

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This display of solidarity functions as an immediate damage-control mechanism. It arrives at a critical juncture as the UBT camp navigates deep internal turbulence and realignments.

By fortifying Thackeray's personal fortress with explicit declarations of unyielding allegiance, the party aims to project stability to its core cadre, reassuring voters that the grassroots base remains firmly attached to the Thackeray legacy despite external shocks.

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Concurrently, the Eknath Shinde faction chose Pune as the launchpad for a highly calculated counter-offensive, shifting the tone from defensive solidarity to aggressive deterrence.

Mysterious and provocative posters have surfaced across the city, dropping a cryptic 'Wait and Watch' warning alongside a teaser for what is being called 'Operation Tiger'.

The aggressive tone of the Pune banners indicates a calculated effort by the Shinde camp to keep their political opponents on edge, hinting at impending political manoeuvres or further defections.

This strategic deployment of street propaganda highlights how both factions are leveraging psychological warfare to shape public perception.

While the UBT faction depends on emotional appeals and traditional loyalty outside their leader's home to anchor their position, the Shinde faction is utilising aggressive, suspense-driven teasers to project dominance and tactical intent.