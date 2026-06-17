Shiv Sena UBT's Last-Ditch Effort To Stop Split: Issues Whip To All MPs Amid Defection Buzz

New Delhi: Amid growing speculation of a major split within Shiv Sena (UBT), the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has formally issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to attend a crucial parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 18, in a bid to thwart any possible defections to the Eknath Shinde camp.

Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai issued the directive on Tuesday, making it mandatory for all Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to be present at the meeting scheduled for 11 am in the national capital.

The move marks an escalation in the battle for control of the party's parliamentary wing, with the Thackeray faction attempting to create legal and political hurdles for MPs allegedly considering switching sides.

The development comes amid reports that six of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs are in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may break away to form a separate group in Parliament before formally merging with the ruling faction.

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According to top sources, the MPs likely to defect include Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi and Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim. The name of Rajabhau Waje has also surfaced in discussions surrounding the possible rebellion.

Sources had earlier indicated that MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were expected to meet at Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde's Delhi residence, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde likely to be present. The reported plan involved the rebel MPs first constituting a separate faction within the Lok Sabha before subsequently merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Sources further claimed that Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Dina Patil had already reached Delhi.

As the crisis deepened, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut made fresh allegations through a post on X, claiming that two MPs were flown out in a chartered aircraft as part of what he termed "Operation Tiger".

"A chartered plane lands at Nanded Airport. Under the guise of Operation Tiger, it picks up two MPs and takes off. They didn't have the means to even travel by rickshaw. Thanks to Thackeray's name, their worth has risen to the level of flying in private jets. An account of every single thing will be taken. The escape of cowardly foxes has been thwarted. Why Tiger, you ask?" Raut wrote.

Raut, however, did not identify the MPs in question or provide evidence to support the allegations.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had also alleged that attempts were being made to engineer defections through monetary inducements, claiming that an advance payment of Rs 15 crore each was being offered to Maharashtra MPs. Tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post, Raut described the alleged development as "shocking and disgusting." No evidence supporting the claim has been made public.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai are expected to address a joint press conference in Delhi as the party seeks to contain the damage and project unity.

The Thackeray camp has also moved institutionally to safeguard its position. Lok Sabha Group Leader Arvind Sawant wrote to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to continue recognising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as the sole political party represented in the House through its authorised leader and whip.

In the letter, Sawant requested that no separate recognition, status, privileges or facilities be granted to any alleged breakaway group without first providing Shiv Sena (UBT) an opportunity to present its case. He further asserted the party's right to invoke provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and initiate anti-defection proceedings if necessary.