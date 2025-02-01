Maharashtra Reports 4th Death Due to GBS, Total Case Tally at 140

Pune: The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, have risen to four, while the tally of cases recorded in the state so far stood at 140, health officials said.

A 36-year-old man died due to "trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia" at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits on Thursday.

The fourth suspected victim was a 60-year-old man from the Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road here who died on Friday.

The man was admitted to the hospital on January 27 following loose motions and weakness in the lower limbs. He died due to cardiac arrest, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

According to state health officials, of 140 suspected patients, 98 were diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases.

"A total of 26 patients are from Pune city, 78 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 15 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 from Pune Rural, and 11 are from other districts," said the official release.

No fresh case was reported on Friday.

Most of the cases recorded in the state are from Pune and surrounding areas.

A total of 160 water samples from different parts of Pune city were sent to the Public Health Laboratory for chemical and biological analysis, and samples from eight water sources were found contaminated.

An official said Escherichia coli or E.coli bacteria was found in one of the samples obtained from private borewells in the Sinhgad Road area.

He said E.coli in water is a sign of faecal or animal waste contamination, and the prevalence of bacteria can lead to GBS infection.

Following the increase in GBS cases in Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari, and other localities on Sinhgad Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been collecting water samples from borewells and wells for investigations.

"Yesterday, we collected samples from private borewells and wells in the GBS-affected areas of Sinhgad Road. In one of the samples, E-Coli bacteria was found," said PMC water supply department chief Nandkishor Jagtap.

Two days ago, a meeting was held of operators of private tube wells and borewells, and they were instructed to use bleaching power solutions provided by PMC to ensure the bacteria is contained, Jagtap said.

"Our chemists gave them a demonstration on how to mix the solutions in the water. The borewell point in the Nanded area, which provides 30 to 40 tankers to nearby housing societies, has been issued a notice to use bleaching power solutions, failing which action will be taken," he informed.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs.