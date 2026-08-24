Amravati Hospital Tragedy: 3 Newborns Killed As Ventilator Blast Triggers Massive Fire; CM Fadnavis Orders High-Level Probe

Amravati: Three newborns died after a fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the District Women's Hospital in Amravati in the early hours of Monday.

According to preliminary information, the fire erupted at around 3.30 am on the third floor of the hospital, reportedly following an explosion in a ventilator inside the neonatal unit.

Doctors, nurses and other staff on duty immediately launched an evacuation operation and managed to rescue several infants from the ward.

Around 39 newborns were reportedly admitted to the unit at the time of the incident. However, three babies suffered fatal burn injuries in the blaze. Six infants have been shifted to the Super Speciality Hospital for further treatment.

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The timely response of the hospital staff helped save several other newborns. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the condition of the rescued infants are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, three newborns sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Chhindwara District Hospital, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

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Civil Surgeon of the district hospital, Kanchan Dubey, said the incident occurred at around 1:50 am when a spark in the filament of a warmer used in the NICU caused the equipment to catch fire, resulting in burn injuries to three newborns.

"There were 30 other children there, making a total of 33. Three babies were affected, and the remaining 30 were immediately shifted to safety by our staff, including nurses and guards, who acted promptly and saved their lives," she said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed sorrow over the deaths of three newborns in a fire at the Amravati District Women's Hospital, describing the incident as "extremely heart-wrenching".

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He further ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy and assured strict action against those responsible for the Amravati district women's hospital fire.

"The incident of the death of three children in the fire that broke out last night at the District Women's Hospital in Amravati is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. We share in the grief of their families. Orders have been issued to the health administration to conduct a high-level inquiry into this incident. The strictest possible action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. Both the Health Minister and the Secretary have been instructed to visit Amravati today itself," said CM Fadnavis.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased. Instructions have also been given to the Amravati District Collector to provide treatment to the injured children at government expense. Fortunately, 36 children were successfully rescued unharmed in this incident," added CM Fadnavis.

NCP leader of Sharadchandra Pawar faction Supriya Sule expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Amravati district women's hospital fire, describing the incident as a glaring example of systemic negligence.

In a post on X, she further demanded a fire safety audit of all government and private hospitals across Maharashtra. "In Amravati district's women's hospital, an explosion in a ventilator in the NICU department caused a fire, in which 3 newborns lost their lives, while a few others are in serious condition. This is an extremely heart-wrenching incident. Mothers and fathers eagerly await their baby, but to lose that child in such a manner--what ordeal must have befallen them is unimaginable. This is not merely an accident but a glaring example of negligence in the system. A thorough investigation of the entire matter must be conducted, and the strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible. Along with this, there is a need to conduct fire audits of all government and private hospitals in Maharashtra, as well as safety audits of medical equipment. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their children in this incident. Heartfelt tribute to the departed. May the injured newborns recover soon and return to their mother's lap--this is my prayer at the feet of God," said Sule.