Fadnavis, Shinde Falsely Implicated In 2016 Case During MVA Govt: SIT Report

Thane: A serious conspiracy to falsely implicate Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has come to light, according to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. The case is related to a 2016 incident registered at Thane Nagar Police Station.

The SIT report recommends filing criminal charges against former Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, former Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Patil, and Assistant Commissioner Sardar Patil for allegedly plotting to trap the leaders in a false case.

The report was submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) by former DGP Rashmi Shukla just five days before her retirement.

According to the report, attempts to frame Devendra Fadnavis intensified during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and these efforts gained further momentum after Sanjay Pandey became Mumbai Police Commissioner and later Director General of Police (DGP).

Meanwhile, polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

A day earlier, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde campaigned in Pune ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance is contesting the civic polls on the plank of development and will emerge victorious both in Mumbai and Pune.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Katraj, Shinde said he was not aware of statements made by any individual party worker, but stressed that Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are contesting the elections with full strength.