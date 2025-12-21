'This Is Just A Trailer': Fadnavis As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the people of the state for giving an overwhelming mandate to Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. He called this victory “just a trailer”, expressing confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will emerge victorious in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections as well.

This comes as Mahayuti ally BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Maharashtra local body elections. Notably, this was the first election to be held under the tenure and leadership of state BJP President Ravindra Chavan.

‘People Reaffirmed Faith In PM Modi’

In a post on X, Fadnavis called the election results BJP’s “historic victory”, adding that the people of Maharashtra have once again reaffirmed their unwavering faith in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Union Minister J. P. Nadda and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin.

He added, “As per the trends and results received so far (as of 3 PM), BJP has secured victory in 129 municipal councils (45 %) this year, a significant rise against 94 in 2017. As Mahayuti, we have won 215 municipal councils (74.65 %), out of a total of 288 municipal councils. In terms of number of corporators, BJP had won 1602 seats in 2017, which has now surged to 3325 (47.82 %). This means BJP won more than double the seats won earlier. As Mahayuti, we have won 4331 seats (62.30 %) out of a total of 6952 seats.”

Dedicating the “remarkable success” to “karyakartas”, Fadnavis said, “It is their hard work, commitment, and perseverance that has made this victory possible.” He congratulated the tireless Karyakartas who work relentlessly. Referring to the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, Fadnavis said, “I urge every party worker to work even harder and with more efforts for driving us towards greater victories in the future!”

‘This Is People’s Blessings': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also thanked the people of Maharashtra for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti. In a post on X, the minister said, “This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji.”