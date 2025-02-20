Maharashtra Sizzles As Temperature Crosses 35 Degrees Celsius in Many Parts

Maharashtra records higher temperatures than normal in February | Image: X

Mumbai: Several parts of Maharashtra recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

According to IMD, Solapur city recorded the highest 38 degrees Celsius temperature in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Jeur in Solapur district recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season.

Solapur Records Maximum Temperature

Several regions across the state saw temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Kolhapur recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius, Pune 35.8 degrees Celsius, Satara 35.3 degrees Celsius, Sangli saw 36.6°C, Nashik 34.3°C, and Parbhani 35.9 degrees Celsius.

In Mumbai, the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz hit 34.1 degrees Celsius, and Thane recorded degrees Celsius.

The other parts of the country are also witnessing a significant change in temperature patterns.

Bengaluru, a city known for its pleasant weather year-round, is experiencing a significant shift in its climate patterns.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to surpass Delhi in temperature over the coming weeks, with hotter days expected ahead.