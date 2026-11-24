Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government will strive to introduce and pass a tougher law against examination malpractices during the upcoming assembly session, following new panel recommendations on test reforms and candidate fee refunds.

The winter session will take place at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur from December 7 to 18.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "We have received another report from the committee constituted under the leadership of Radhika. Regarding examination fees, they have recommended that candidates should pay the fees to ensure seriousness, but once they appear for the examination, the fees should be refunded so that no one bears any financial burden."

"To make the law that we had enacted earlier more stringent, they have recommended a stricter law. Our endeavour will be to introduce this law during this very session, if possible, and get it passed in the same session," the CM added.

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Separately, brushing aside talk surrounding Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar stepping away from public life, Fadnavis pointed to the veteran leader's continued involvement in public works.

"It is the wish of all of us that Sharad Pawar Saheb enjoys good health. Pawar Saheb is active even today and having observed him closely, I have seen that he consistently takes an interest in various projects and works. Therefore, it is not appropriate to discuss his retirement. I am confident that he will never stop in his lifetime," he said.

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Earlier on Monday, Fadnavis met Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the High-Powered Task Force constituted to strengthen security, introduce reforms and ensure transparency in the examination process, according to Maharashtra CMO.

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath and senior officials were also present.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the task force under technology expert Nandan Nilekani to recommend measures for strengthening the examination system, amid protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and paper leaks.

PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology.

In a video message on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology."

"Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he added.

The Nandan Nilekani task force will comprise a multidisciplinary group of experts tasked with suggesting measures to revamp examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with a focus on technology integration and structural reforms.