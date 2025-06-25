Maharashtra To Reduce Electricity Rates By 26 Per Cent In 5 years, 10 Per Cent In First Year

Updated 26 June 2025 at 00:17 IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office announced that electricity rates will be reduced by 10% in the first year and 26% over five years in a phased manner.
The scheme to benefit nearly 70% of rural consumers who use less than 100 units monthly.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shared a social media post sharing this good news with the citizens of Maharashtra.
The Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 begins on a war footing to accelerate solar power adoption across the state.
Published 25 June 2025 at 23:25 IST