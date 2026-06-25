Maharashtra Weather Alert: Rain Lashes Parts Of Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These Districts

Mumbai: Rainfall activity intensified across parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, while forecasting continued wet conditions across Maharashtra over the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department's nowcast warning issued, light to moderate spells of rain are very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. The weather department advised residents to take necessary precautions amid the ongoing rainfall.

The IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of the Northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Maharashtra, and additional areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as of June 24.

The weather agency noted that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

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In its latest forecast for western India, the IMD said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa between June 24 and June 30. Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive widespread rainfall on June 24 and again between June 26 and 27, while Marathawada is likely to witness similar conditions from June 24 to 26.

The weather department has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa during June 25-26 and June 28-30, with very heavy rainfall likely in some places on June 27. Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rainfall between June 25 and 27 and again on June 30.

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