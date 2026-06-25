State Of Emergency Declared In Venezuela After Rare Doublet Earthquake: Airport Shut, Classes Suspended, Rescue Efforts Intensify

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a nationwide state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks struck the South American nation, collapsing buildings in Caracas and other cities, damaging critical infrastructure and triggering fears of a major humanitarian disaster.

Scary Visuals Show Buildings Crumbling

Terrifying scenes unfolded across the capital as multiple buildings collapsed and massive clouds of dust rose over several neighbourhoods while frightened residents gathered on the streets.

Videos circulating on social media captured the chaos. One clip showed panicked passengers rushing through an airport terminal as the ground shook beneath them, while other footage showed buildings swaying violently, debris crashing onto streets and dust engulfing entire sections of the city. The dramatic visuals highlighted the sheer force of the twin earthquakes and the widespread panic they triggered.

Addressing the nation on state television alongside National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, Rodriguez extended her condolences to the families of those killed in the disaster but did not provide an official death toll or the number of people injured.

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"We are fully engaged in relief and rescue operations," Rodriguez said, as authorities continued to assess the scale of the destruction.

The interim president announced the suspension of all classes and non-essential activities across Venezuela and appealed to doctors and nurses nationwide to immediately report to hospitals to assist with emergency treatment efforts.

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She also confirmed that Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, near Caracas, would remain closed until further notice after sustaining damage during the earthquakes.

The twin earthquakes struck shortly after 6 PM local time on Wednesday and are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century.

Rare Doublet Rocks Venezuela

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake, measured at magnitude 7.2, struck at 6:04 PM local time at a shallow depth of about 13 kilometres. Its epicentre was located west of the coastal town of Moron, around 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Caracas. Initial readings had placed the epicentre near San Felipe.

Less than a minute later, a second and even stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was located approximately 16 kilometres (10 miles) southwest of Moron, near Yumare.

Other USGS assessments placed the first quake at a depth of 22 kilometres and the second at 10 kilometres, describing the event as an extremely rare seismological phenomenon now being referred to as the "Venezuela Doublet" - two major earthquakes occurring almost simultaneously.

Chilling USGS Warning

Scientists warned that the disaster could be severe. In an initial assessment, the USGS said ‘high casualties and extensive damage are probable’ and estimated the death toll could eventually range from 10,000 to 100,000.

Although the authorities have not yet released official casualty figures, the local officials and witnesses reported multiple building collapses, ongoing rescue operations and a growing number of injuries.

Residents Recall Horror

The deadly twin earthquakes struck during a public holiday commemorating an 1821 military victory that helped secure Venezuela's independence from Spain, meaning many residents were at home when the ground began shaking.

Residents across Caracas rushed into the streets as buildings swayed violently.

"As soon as it started, we began hearing people screaming," said Astrid Ramirez, a 41-year-old publicist from western Caracas. "Everyone was running down the stairs."

"There was a very loud crash. Things fell in the house, jugs inside the refrigerator. I've never experienced anything like it," said Coro Martinez, 56, from eastern Caracas.

Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner from southern Caracas, said police officers helped her evacuate her home. "This earthquake was horrible, even worse than the one in 1967," she said, referring to the deadly magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Caracas nearly six decades ago.

"It started off gently and then gradually grew, and in the end, we all had to leave our houses, go outside and gather together," Caracas resident Hector Ricci said.

Many residents remained outside for hours, some sitting on pavements and open spaces with their pets as aftershocks continued to rattle the city.

"It was very strong," said Caracas resident Patricia Parada. “We had never had anything break in any earthquake. And everything inside the house broke.”

Tsunami Alert Issued

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the tremors were felt across several Venezuelan states. He described ‘alarming situations’ in Caracas' Altamira district, where homes and buildings had collapsed and emergency crews were responding to reports of injuries.

"We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most," Cabello said on state television. “Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed.” He further urged residents to remain outdoors, warning that continuing aftershocks could further weaken damaged structures.

The powerful tremors also triggered tsunami alerts across parts of the Caribbean. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for the Virgin Islands, while authorities in the Dominican Republic issued a similar warning. An alert for Puerto Rico was later lifted.