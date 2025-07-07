Maharashtra Woman Smothers Bed-Ridden Husband To Death With Help Of Lover

Maharashtra: A woman and her lover have been arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for allegedly killing her bedridden husband by smothering him with a pillow and attempting to pass it off as a natural death, police said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when 30-year-old Disha Ramteke and her lover, mechanic Asif Islam Ansari alias Rajababu Tyrewala, allegedly executed the plan to murder 38-year-old Chandrasen Ramteke at the couple’s home. Chandrasen, who had been bedridden for the past two years following a paralytic attack, was allegedly pinned down by Disha while Asif pressed a pillow on his face until he suffocated.

Disha and Chandrasen had been married for 13 years and have two daughters and a six-year-old son. However, their relationship had turned bitter over suspicions of infidelity, police said. To support the family after her husband’s illness, Disha used to sell water cans in the locality

Around two months ago, Disha had started an affair with Asif, which Chandrasen discovered, leading to frequent arguments at home.

After the murder, the accused duo initially tried to mislead the family and authorities by claiming that Chandrasen died of natural causes. However, the post-mortem report confirmed that the death was a result of smothering, following which Disha confessed to the crime during police questioning.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.