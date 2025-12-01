Major Crackdown in Odisha: 49 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Deported, 2 Booked for Fake Passports

The Odisha government has initiated an effort to address the issue of illegal Bangladeshi nationals within the state, as informed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a statement to the Assembly on Monday.

Since taking power, the government has identified 51 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally across several districts, the statement read.

49 of these individuals have already been deported to Bangladesh following the completion of necessary legal procedures, the chief minister's statement read.

The deported individuals were traced from:

-Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (24)

-Cuttack Urban Police District (15)

-Ganjam (6)

-Kandhamal (3)

-Koraput (1)

Two individuals (one from Ganjam and one from Kandhamal) were found to have fraudulently obtained Indian passports using fake documents, according to the statement.

Separate cases have been registered against them, and both have been presented before the court.

Chief Minister Majhi emphasized that the process of identifying illegal infiltrators is a continuous and regular exercise being conducted across the entire state of Odisha.

The information was provided in a written reply to a question raised by BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das.

There has been a major crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals residing in India illegally in states including Assam and Maharashtra.

Suspicious Boat Carrying Bangladeshis Found in Andhra Pradesh

In a separate incident, a suspicious boat washed ashore at Etcherla Mandal village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and was spotted by local fishermen, leading to the finding of 13 Bangladeshi fishermen who reportedly drifted for 20 days after their boat broke down at sea.

The fishermen alerted the marine police, who detained all 13 individuals.