Maharashtra: Woman’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Mumbai–Pune Highway, Probe Underway

In a shocking case, a woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai-Pune highway in Kharghar.



According to the officials, a police probe is underway to unearth the reason.



Further details are awaited.



Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy, Sarfaraz Khan, died after drowning at Juhu Chowpatty beach in Mumbai's western suburbs on Friday evening.

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Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that the response teams, including BMC's MFB, Police, and ambulance, were mobilised immediately after the incident was reported.



The teen was rescued by the MFB and lifeguards and taken to Cooper Hospital, said BMC. According to the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Sarfaraz Khan was declared dead.