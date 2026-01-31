Mahayuti Files Nominations for Mayor, Dy Mayor Posts in KDMC

Thane: In the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), candidates from the Mahayuti alliance, Harshali Thavil and Rahul Damle, have filed their nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Thavil expressed her gratitude to the Mahayuti. She said, "Today I have filed my nomination for the post of mayor, and I thank the Mahayuti government for this... Everyone has shown faith in me... I will work to restart all the stalled projects..."

Rahul Damle, the deputy mayoral candidate, also stated that they are committed to working to solve all sorts of problems affecting the Municipal Corporation. Damle, during his interaction with the media on Friday, said, “Today we filed nominations for the mayor and deputy mayor. We will work on how to resolve all the problems in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde had announced that corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have extended their support to the Mahayuti alliance in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, paving the way for the alliance to form the civic body and elect its mayor.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party with 53 seats, adding that the BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS and other allies will jointly form the municipal government in Kalyan-Dombivli. He also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will secure the mayor's post in Mumbai as well.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra were held on January 15, with results announced on January 16. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the majority of the municipalities.

Meanwhile, all of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will gather at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday at 2:00 PM.