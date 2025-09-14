Mahesh Jethmalani, S Gurumurthy Lead Tributes to Late Legal Doyen Ram Jethmalani on His Birth Anniversary

Tributes have been pouring in for Late Ram Jethmalani on his 96th birth anniversary on Sunday (September 14) with the legal doyen's son, Mahesh Jethmalani, and journalist and editor S Gurumurthy leading them.

Ram Jethmalani, who served as India's Union Minister of Law and Justice, as chairman of the Indian Bar Council, and as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was a towering personality whose reputation rested on his outstanding contributions in the fields of law and politics respectively.

In a post on X, Gurumurthy expressed admiration for Jethmalani's capabilities as a lawyer and the valour he displayed to take a stand against corruption of the previous Congress regime. He also recalled of the time of his arrest under the Congress government and the instrumental role played by Ram Jethmalani in getting him bail.

"A indefatigable fighter along with the Indian Express in 1970s, 80 against autocratic corrupt congress regimes. Proving the letter used to arrest me in 1987 was forged he shamed the Rajiv govt, got me bail from when started the long struggle which ousted the corrupt in 1989," his post stated.

“The mighty Rajiv govt arrested me in 1987 on a forged letter. Ram made it bite the dust, got me bail. He partnered Indian Express in its historic battles in 1970s 80s. His greatest contribution to the nation was the Hindutva judgement. An unforgettable man in my life & nation's,” Gurumurthy wrote in a separate X post.

The Bofors scam pertains to allegations of a Rs 64-crore bribe in a Rs 1,437 crore deal with Swedish firm Bofors for the supply of 400 155 mm field howitzers, which played a significant role in India's victory during the Kargil war. The case remains a symbol of deep-rooted corruption in India's defence and political systems.

Ram Jethmalani's son, Mahesh Jethmalani, has also paid tribute to his father for inspiring him in shaping his own legal career and values.

“Like all all humans never always right, but like the rarest ones, always an inspiration,” Mahesh said in a post on X.