'Mai Sukh-Dukh Ka Saathi Hoon': Shatrughan Sinha Reiterates Allegiance To Mamata Didi, Says 'Abhishek Not My Leader'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Friday reiterated his allegiance to party chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, rejecting rumours that he is with the rebel TMC camp.

“Mai bohot firmly, strongly sukh-dukh ka saathi hoon logo ka...khaaskar mai iss ghadi me bilkul mamata ji ke saath hu..unke saath tha aur unke saath hi rahunga (I am a strong supporter of people's happiness and sorrows, and I am with Mamata ji in this moment. I was with her, and I will continue to be with her)," the actor-turned-politician stated while speaking to ANI.

“Filhal mera koi irada nahi hai kisi aur disha me jaane ke liye (For now, I have no intention of going in any other direction or forming any other alliance)," the Asansol MP said, adding that this is a time to show unity and stand with Mamata Banerjee, not the time to leave her.

‘Abhishek Is Not My Leader’

Stating that only Mamata Banerjee is his leader, Sinha said, “Neither Abhishek Banerjee nor anyone else is my leader. My leader is only Mamata Banerjee.”

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"In my bad times, Mamata ji came forward and she gave me the opportunity," he noted.

Acknowledging that several of his colleagues have rebelled against Mamata Banerjee, Sinha said some may be leaving due to “greed, fear, or the pressure of agencies.” He also questioned the rebels for leaving Mamata Banerjee during such a bad time. “Kal tak yehi log ”didi, didi" karte the. (These rebels used to do ‘didi, didi’ in the past)," he added.

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