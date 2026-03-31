Maid-Turned-Candidate: Kalita Majhi Took Month Off from Her Job as a HouseHelp to Fight TMC

Purba Bardhaman: The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election has found its most striking "common man" narrative in Kalita Majhi, a domestic worker, now running as the BJP candidate for Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman.

She's taken a month off from her job as a maid in two houses, earning Rs 4,000 a month, to focus on her campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Kalita highlighted key issues in her area, including poor health and education systems, lack of drinking water, and safety concerns for women, directly challenging the TMC's welfare model with a focus on systemic neglect in tribal and forest regions.

She said that people have to travel to district headquarters for treatment due to inadequate healthcare facilities, adding that schools lack teachers, affecting students' education.

"I will shoulder the responsibility given to me by the PM and other officials. Health and education systems in Aushgram are very poor. There are no good schools. If there are schools, there are no teachers. If the poor fall ill, they have to go to the District Hospital. State Govt has not done anything for the tribals," said Kalita Majhi.

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She also raised concerns over women's safety and acute drinking water scarcity in forest area. "There is a drinking water problem here. Women safety is also an issue here. Several incidents have taken place in the past which could not be said aloud by the women here..."

She labelled the TMC a "gang of thieves," specifically citing scams in coal, sand, and cattle smuggling. She alleges that housing benefits are reserved only for those who "lick the boots" of party leaders.

"If we win the elections, we will be able to eat for the next five years. Trinamool means a gang of thieves -- coal thieves, cow thieves, sand thieves -- they eat everything. Trinamool means corruption. Those who stay with Trinamool and lick their boots will get houses, but common people will not get houses," she added.

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Kalita questioned the sustainability of government allowances like Lakshmi Bhandar, emphasising the need for jobs and development. She's contesting against TMC's Abedanand Thandar, who won the seat in 2021.

"I am handling all household work while campaigning, and I have been able to do this because my family has supported me. The money given under Lakshmi Bhandar and allowances is from our own tax money -- how long will this continue? Prices of goods have increased, electricity bills have gone up, and there is no employment. Poor people need jobs," she added.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.