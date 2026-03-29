'Main Adhoora Jee Raha Hoon': 22-Year-Old Commits Suicide on Instagram Live in Madhya Pradesh, Final 14-Minute Video Surfaces

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, where a 22-year-old man went live on Instagram and committed suicide by hanging himself.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Rajak, and he waved at his friends during the Instagram Live and blew kisses shortly before taking the extreme step.

The video, reportedly around 14 minutes long, capturing his final moments has surfaced online.

Final Moments Captured on Cam

In the video, he played the song “Main Adhura Jee Raha Hoon” in the background as he proceeded to climb onto a clothes stand with the help of a chair but fell once. He then readjusted his phone, waved at his friends and even blew flying kisses before proceeding to hang himself using a noose tied to a ceiling fan.

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Rajak had reportedly been living alone in a rented room. His mother had passed away earlier, and his father had remarried. He worked as a plumber and also sold ready-made garments from his room.

After the livestream, his friends rushed to his room around 10:30 pm. However, by the time they arrived, he had already died.

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