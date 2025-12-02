'Mai Ishwar Se Satat Leti Hu...': Baahubali Raj Ballabh Yadav's Wife Vibha Devi Fumbles While Taking Oath In Bihar Assembly | WATCH

Patna: After the landmark victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar Assembly elections, 235 newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were administered oath in the Bihar Assembly on Monday. Among those who took oath were MLA Vibha Devi Yadav, the wife of ‘Baahubali’ Raj Ballabh Yadav.

The video of her oath-taking went viral as she struggled to read the oath and fumbled several times.

Vibha Devi, who was taking oath in Hindi while reading from a paper, mispronounced the word “nirvachit” (elected) as “nirvachan”, saying, “Mai Lok Sabha ke sadasya nirvachan hui hu (I have been elected as a Member of the Lok Sabha). She further mispronounced the word “shapat” (oath) as “satat”, saying, “Main Ishwar se satat leti hu.”

She stumbled over almost every word. Ultimately, she turned to MLA Manorama Devi, who was sitting beside her, and asked for her help. Manorama Devi dictated the words of the oath to Vibha Devi, who still struggled to speak and slowly wrapped up her oath-taking ceremony.

Her fumbling turned heads since this was not her first oath-taking ceremony. She had been administered oath in 2020 as well after she won the Nawada seat in the Bihar Assembly elections on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket.

She is presently the leader of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens' Reactions

The video garnered strong reactions from the public on social media. A person criticised the two-time MLA, saying, “If those who decide our laws and budgets can’t even read their own oath, how can we trust them to read, understand, and implement laws that impact millions? Education isn’t elitism, it’s basic accountability.”

Another said, "If leaders can’t grasp the oath they swear, how can they shoulder the weight of laws that shape millions of lives?"

An X user quipped, “Vibha Devi’s oath-taking ceremony had more buffering issues than IRCTC website at 10 AM.”

Vibha Devi's Net Worth

According to official disclosures submitted to the Election Commission of India, her total assets stand at around ₹31 crore. She reported earning ₹1.1 crore annually from agricultural activities and additional income streams.

Baahubali Raj Ballabh Yadav

Vibha Devi's husband Raj Ballabh Yadav is the formal MLA of Nawada who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 by a POCSO court for allegedly raping a minor girl at his home. However, in 2025, Patna High Court acquitted him of the charges and he was released from jail, around two months before the Bihar Assembly elections.