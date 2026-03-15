'Maintain Dignity & Prestige of All Democratic Institutions': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Writes to MPs Over 'Placard' Protests

New Delhi: In a strongly worded letter to all Lok Sabha members, Speaker Om Birla has expressed deep concern over the growing use of banners and placards inside Parliament and its complex, urging lawmakers to uphold the dignity of India’s highest democratic institution.

The letter comes at a time when several opposition MPs have repeatedly displayed large placards and banners during proceedings, leading to heated exchanges, disruptions, and criticism from the Chair. Speaker Birla described these acts, along with the language and behaviour accompanying them, as undermining the prestige of parliamentary democracy.

In the letter addressed to Lok Sabha MPs, the Speaker said, “The Parliament of India is the highest democratic institution representing the sovereign aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens of the country... As members of the country's highest democratic institution, our responsibility to maintain the dignity and prestige of all democratic institutions of the country becomes even greater. As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, I am writing this letter to you not merely as a formal communication, but out of a sense of our shared responsibility towards the democratic system."

"For some time now, the dignity and prestige of our parliamentary democracy have been undermined by some of our honorable members, both inside and outside the Parliament complex. The type of banners, placards, and placards being displayed inside the House and the Parliament House complex, the type of words being used, and the manner in which one is behaving are matters of deep concern to all of us. We all need to seriously reflect and analyze this situation, both individually and collectively,” Birla said.

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Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed that the letter was dispatched to every MP on Monday and has already sparked discussions in both ruling and opposition camps. While some members welcomed the appeal as a timely reminder of parliamentary decorum, others argued that symbolic protests through placards are legitimate ways to highlight public issues when microphones are muted or debates are curtailed.

Speaker Birla has consistently emphasised the sanctity of the House in recent months, repeatedly cautioning members against bringing in oversized banners or staging walkouts with printed slogans. The latest letter is being seen as his most direct personal intervention yet, framing the issue not as a procedural lapse but as a collective moral responsibility towards 1.4 billion Indians.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed the letter “a well-meaning advisory” and hoped all parties would respond positively. Opposition leaders, however, maintained that the real threat to democratic dignity lies in the suspension of MPs and curtailment of debate rather than the placards themselves.