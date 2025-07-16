Major Accident Averted at Patna Airport as IndiGo Flight Aborts Landing in Time, Pilot Hailed

Patna, July 16: A major mishap was narrowly averted at Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Tuesday after an IndiGo flight from Delhi overshot the runway during landing but managed to take off again in time, preventing a potential disaster.

IndiGo flight 6E 2482, operating on the Delhi–Patna route, was attempting to land when it reportedly missed the designated touchdown point and veered further into the runway area than expected. In a quick and decisive move, the pilot aborted the landing and initiated a go-around manoeuvre, pulling the aircraft back into the air.

According to airport sources, the aircraft circled the airport two to three times before making a safe and successful landing. All 174 passengers and crew members on board were reported safe, with no injuries or damage.

Pilot’s Quick Response Prevents Tragedy

The timely response by the cockpit crew is being credited for avoiding a serious accident. Experts note that such “go-arounds” are standard safety procedures in aviation when a landing doesn't go as planned, but precise execution is critical, especially at airports like Patna, known for shorter runways and dense surroundings.

This is the second such incident reported at Patna Airport in recent days, raising questions about the safety infrastructure and operational challenges at the facility.