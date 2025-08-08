‘...Major Betrayal of the Constitution and Democracy’: Rahul Gandhi Raises Serious Questions on Election Commission, Alleges Institutionalised Voter Fraud

New Delhi: Continuing his sharp criticism at the Election Commission, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi released a video on Friday, alleging massive electoral fraud and “institutionalised theft” in India’s democratic process.

In a video posted on X, Gandhi posed a series of challenging questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of conspiring with the BJP and jeopardizing the integrity of the election system.

The X post, captioned "Vote Chori is not just an electoral scam, it is a major betrayal of the Constitution and democracy," shows what Gandhi calls "black and white" evidence of voter manipulation, duplicate registrations, bogus addresses, and illegal use of Form 6.

Five Explosive Questions from Rahul Gandhi to the Election Commission:

Why isn’t the digital voter list being provided?

“The Election Commission does not provide digital data. It provides physical data. It will provide a voter list in lakhs of papers. But it never provides a digital voter list to anyone... If we get digital data, then the truth of the Election Commission will be known to the whole country.”

Why isn’t CCTV footage being released?

“We had asked for CCTV footage. They did not give it to us... To hide this, CCTV data is not being given to us.”

Why has the voter list been tampered with and manipulated?

Rahul Gandhi's investigation, he claims, uncovered over 1 lakh fraudulent voters in just one assembly seat.

“In the elections, there were 6,50,000 voters. Out of that, 1,00,000 were fraudulent.”

The Congress leader cited examples of voters with multiple entries across constituencies, fake addresses such as “house number 0,” and voter IDs without valid photos.

“This is just one main method that we have caught. We have not investigated the second method yet.”

Why is the Election Commission behaving like an agent of the BJP?

“A question arose in our mind: Is the Election Commission helping BJP? Is the Election Commission itself stealing the elections?”

“The truth is that the Election Commission and BJP are stealing the elections in India.”

Why are opposition parties being intimidated?

Gandhi also accused the Commission of ignoring fundamental transparency and attempting to conceal anomalies. “I am clearly telling the Election Commission and the election officers that what you are doing is wrong. This is treason. This is against the country. Do not forget this.”

“Institutionalised Theft”: Gandhi's Charge Based on Months-Long Probe

Gandhi stated that the Congress Party organized a team to conduct a six-month probe into one assembly segment due to a lack of digital documents and resources.

“We do not have unlimited resources. That is why we did this research in only one Lok Sabha, in one Vidhan Sabha seat.”

He listed specific types of irregularities:

Duplicate Voters (one name in multiple constituencies)

(one name in multiple constituencies) Fake Addresses (including “house number 0”)

(including “house number 0”) Bulk Voters at One Address (40–60 names in a single house)

(40–60 names in a single house) Invalid or Missing Photos

Misuse of Form 6 (used by 70- or 90-year-olds as “first-time” voters)

“Remember, if BJP had earned 10–15 seats, then Narendra Modi would not have been the Prime Minister today. India would have been a government of conflicts.”

He ended the video with a stern warning, “When the time comes, we will catch you. You will not escape. It is critical that we expose voter theft.”

Priyanka Gandhi Also Accused Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi's words come as the Congress party ramps up its charges of massive voter fraud in recent elections. Earlier today, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed similar worries, stating, "This is not a joke. This is about the future of our democracy. The Election Commission must answer. Voters deserve to know the truth."

Her remarks further intensify the opposition's conflict with the Election Commission by providing compelling evidence in favor of Rahul Gandhi's assertions. Both leaders have called for accountability, transparency, and the prompt release of digital voter data and CCTV footage to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.