‘...Major Betrayal of the Constitution and Democracy’: Rahul Gandhi Raises Serious Questions on Election Commission, Alleges Institutionalised Voter Fraud

New Delhi: Continuing his sharp criticism at the Election Commission, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi released a video on Friday, alleging massive electoral fraud and “institutionalised theft” in India’s democratic process.
In a video posted on X, Gandhi posed a series of challenging questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of conspiring with the BJP and jeopardizing the integrity of the election system.
The X post, captioned "Vote Chori is not just an electoral scam, it is a major betrayal of the Constitution and democracy," shows what Gandhi calls "black and white" evidence of voter manipulation, duplicate registrations, bogus addresses, and illegal use of Form 6.
Gandhi stated that the Congress Party organized a team to conduct a six-month probe into one assembly segment due to a lack of digital documents and resources.
“We do not have unlimited resources. That is why we did this research in only one Lok Sabha, in one Vidhan Sabha seat.”
He listed specific types of irregularities:
“Remember, if BJP had earned 10–15 seats, then Narendra Modi would not have been the Prime Minister today. India would have been a government of conflicts.”
He ended the video with a stern warning, “When the time comes, we will catch you. You will not escape. It is critical that we expose voter theft.”
Rahul Gandhi's words come as the Congress party ramps up its charges of massive voter fraud in recent elections. Earlier today, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed similar worries, stating, "This is not a joke. This is about the future of our democracy. The Election Commission must answer. Voters deserve to know the truth."
Her remarks further intensify the opposition's conflict with the Election Commission by providing compelling evidence in favor of Rahul Gandhi's assertions. Both leaders have called for accountability, transparency, and the prompt release of digital voter data and CCTV footage to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.
These declarations follow a series of objections and representations made by the Congress to the Election Commission following the 2024 general elections, in which the opposition has continuously accused the government of misusing machinery, manipulating voter lists, and intimidating political opponents.
