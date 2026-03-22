Major Blow To DMK+ In Tamil Nadu as Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Exits Alliance Ahead of Polls

Chennai: In a major setback for the ruling DMK coalition in Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi or the TVK, has announced that it is parting ways with the alliance. TVK chief T Velmurugan's exit may lead to a split in votes in the northern part of the state, especially among the Vanniyar community, when it goes to poll on April 23, 2026, helping the NDA.

Velmurugan said that he will not be joining the NDA, and is open to get into tie-ups with smaller parties.

"We will not tolerate a big brother attitude or treatment of us by anyone. We are coming out of the DMK-led alliance. We will not join the NDA at any cost. We will announce our alliance very soon," Velmurugan said, speaking to reporters after the exit.

What Triggered The Divorce?

The split came up as Velmurugan put up some of his party's demands in a 10-point charter to the DMK government. Reports indicate that these included caste census, 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, and a resolution in the state assembly promising probe into war crimes during the Sri Lankan civil war. However, all these demands did not receive any proactive response from the DMK.

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Velmurugan also claimed that the state government is being steered by bureaucrats rather than political representatives. Reports suggest that he alleged that some of them even provided "factually incorrect inputs" about him to the government and influenced the DMK high command.

However, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan brushed aside all such allegations, saying that parties leaving an alliance usually level such allegations against their partner.

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Who is Velmurugan?

Velmurugan, won from Panruti during the 2021 assembly polls, which he contested on the DMK's electoral symbol. He has earlier worked with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party, and closely with its founder S. Ramadoss.