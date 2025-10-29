Major Blow to Insurgency: 59 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Return To Mainstream

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: In a major step forward for peace and development in Chhattisgarh, the Bijapur district witnessed a surrender of 59 Maoist cadres today. The Maoists have laid down their arms and chosen to return to the national mainstream. This mass surrender is a direct result of the state government’s progressive “Poona Margeem: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation” policy.

Details of the Surrender and Bounties

The individuals who have surrendered were active members of key Maoist formations, including the dreaded PLGA Battalion No. 01 (Companies 01, 02, and 05), as well as units from the Area Committee and the RPC Janatana Sarkar organisations. A collective bounty of ₹66 lakh had been announced on these 59 cadres.

Each of the surrendered cadres is set to receive an immediate rehabilitation incentive of ₹50,000 as part of the state’s scheme to facilitate their return to a normal life.

Maoists' Return To Mainstream

This latest surrender underscores the rising success of the government’s dual strategy of stringent security operations and comprehensive rehabilitation. The numbers for Bijapur district alone are telling:

Advertisement

In 2025, 461 Maoists have surrendered, 138 have been killed, 485 have been arrested.

Since 2024, a total of 650 Maoists have surrendered, 196 have been killed, 986 have been arrested in various encounters.

Advertisement

Official Statement

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav, addressed the press, highlighting the government's rehabilitation policy's impact.

“The government’s rehabilitation policy is clearly motivating Maoists to return to a normal life. Crucially, their families also wish for them to live peacefully and be a part of society. This shows growing trust in the administration,” he said.

The operation leading to the surrender involved a concerted effort from multiple security forces, including the DRG (District Reserve Guard), Bastar Fighters, STF (Special Task Force), and the CRPF (including Cobra, 210, and 201 units), whose relentless pressure is weakening the insurgency’s foothold.

The surrender of these 51 Maoists under the ‘Poona Margeem’ initiative is a powerful symbol of rising public trust and represents a major step toward lasting peace and development in the district.