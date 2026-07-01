Major Blow to Pak-ISI Funding Network: Rajasthan CID Arrests Key Agent in Jaipur

Jaipur: In a crucial operation, the Rajasthan Police's CID (Intelligence) has arrested Rafiq Chand Shaikh, an alleged key funding agent for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), dealing a major setback to espionage financing operations in India.

Shaikh was taken into custody on June 30 from Jaipur. He had reportedly been operating as an ISI funding conduit for nearly four years, channeling money to individuals involved in espionage activities across the country.

Investigations indicate that Shaikh first came into contact with an ISI handler through social media. Following instructions from the handler, he allegedly set up and operated a financial network, opening bank accounts in his own name as well as in the names of others to route funds received from Pakistan to operatives in India.

The breakthrough in the case came after the CID arrested two other suspects in January 2026 -- Jhabraram, an e-Mitra operator from Jaisalmer, and Sumit Kumar, an MTS employee posted at the Air Force Station in Dibrugarh, Assam. Both were accused of passing classified information related to Indian Army activities to Pakistan. Probe agencies later traced the payments made to these individuals for their alleged espionage work back to Shaikh’s network.

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Interrogation of Shaikh has reportedly provided critical leads. The CID (Intelligence) is now conducting a detailed probe into the financial transactions, mapping the full extent of the network, identifying accomplices, and tracing all recipients of the ISI funds. Searches are underway for other individuals linked to this operation.

Rajasthan Police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and fast-tracked, with officials stating that no one involved in activities against national security will be spared. Further arrests and revelations are expected as the probe deepens into the broader ISI-linked financial ecosystem.