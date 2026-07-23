Major Crackdown: Delhi Police Identify 480 Pakistan-Based Social Media Handles Spreading Fake News On CJP Protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have taken big action against online misinformation linked to the ongoing CJP protest, identifying and blocking 480 social media handles that were operating from Pakistan. The Delhi Police confirmed that the accounts were engaged in a coordinated campaign to spread fake news and propaganda.

According to the police, the handles were used to circulate inflammatory and misleading content to escalate tensions and mislead students and young people. The police have ensured a massive crackdown on the Pakistan-based social media handles amid heightened scrutiny of how foreign entities may be attempting to influence public discourse around sensitive domestic issues.

In its advisory, the Delhi Police urged students and youth to remain vigilant, saying, “Delhi Police urges students and youth to be wary of such foreign social media accounts. Do not rely on rumors and misinformation; seek information only from official sources. Do not share any suspicious or inflammatory posts without verification.”